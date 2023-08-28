POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Tiffany Vargas, 35, 611 Roland St., Woodbury County, Iowa, warrant.
Sunday: Alyssa Grant, 30, homeless, Madison County warrant. Fawn Beermann, 39, 609 S. First St., Apt. 1, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
From Friday through Sunday, police responded to 101 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:05 a.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:52 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:32 p.m., 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:48 p.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:50 p.m., Cuming County, rescue call, no transport. 9:23 p.m., Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:11 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:15 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:51 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:45 a.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, no transport. 6:57 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:28 a.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:20 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:45 a.m., Highway 24 and Crown Road, rescue call, no transport. 1:59 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:15 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:23 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:52 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:56 p.m., Eisenhower Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:23 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:46 p.m., Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:36 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:07 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 2:10 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.