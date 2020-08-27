POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Melissa Woodruff Valdez, 32, 910 W. Park Ave., probation detainer. Nathan Broekenmeier, 29, 103 Park Lane, Madison County warrant (no proof of insurance, failure to appear). Cornelius Sanders, 35, 112 E. Klug Ave., possession of marijuana, driving during revocation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 7:07 a.m., Eastridge Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:42 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, fire call, dumpster fire. 2:12 p.m., Morningside Drive, carbon dioxide detection, fire assist. 3:55 p.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:28 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:50 p.m., 837th Road, fire call, trash fire.
Thursday: 5:49 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regiona. 5:53 a.m., North 26th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.