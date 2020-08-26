POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision July 19 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Maggie Waddington, 1808 Blackberry Road, and caused and estimated $250 in damage to a sign owned by the Nebraska Department of Roads, 408 N. 13th St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 42 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 8:49 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:37 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:43 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith regional, fire assist. 9:55 a.m., Birch Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:13 p.m., 18th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:02 p.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:00 p.m., Sixth Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:18 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:51 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.