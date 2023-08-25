POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Jesse Prather, 37, 213 N. 10th St., theft — third offense.
Police calls
On Thursday, police responded to 42 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:55 a.m., Glenwood Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:55 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:13 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:06 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:31 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:04 p.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:58 p.m., Crestview Road, rescue call, no transport.