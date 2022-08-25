POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Earl Williams, 38, Houston, Texas, possession of marijuana. Jennifer Mundahl, 37, 910 W. Park Ave., driving under the influence of drugs — second offense, refusal to submit to a test. Timothy Lewis, 36, 418 W. Omaha Ave., criminal mischief ($500-$1,500), disturbing the peace, criminal mischief ($0-$500).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 51 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 12:28 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:24 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:36 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:16 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:09 p.m., Nord Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 3:41 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.