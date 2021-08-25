POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Gary Falter, 65, 1701 Riverside Blvd., No. 44, first-degree trespassing. Amber Bruguier, 36, 510 S. First St., No. 4, third-degree assault.
Accidents
A collision July 27 in the 900 block of Westbrook Drive damaged vehicles driven by Isaac Rezac, 906 Westbrook Drive, and Caleb Wedekind, Lindsay.
A collision Aug. 5 on First Street damaged a vehicle owned by John Schmitz, 600 N. Boxelder St., and a motorcycle owned by Dan Feddersen, 111 S. Pine St., No. 1.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:55 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:57 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:58 a.m., 846th Road, mutual aid. 12:47 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:59 p.m., South 19th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:45 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:55 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:26 a.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:25 a.m., 554th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.