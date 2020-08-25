POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Adriana Orozco, 21, 921 Woodhurst Drive, No. 7, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 9:36 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:36 a.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, injury, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional. 12:48 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:12 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:35 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:21 p.m., South Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:14 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:36 p.m., Ninth Street, rescue call.
Tuesday: 6:14 a.m., Carmel Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.