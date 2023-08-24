POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Aug. 11 with a sign on Omaha Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Joseph Kingsley, 112 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 4. The accident was potentially caused by a second vehicle cutting in front of Kinglsey’s vehicle.
A collision Aug. 17 on South Fourth Street damaged vehicles owned by Sami Olson, 1309 Amberwood Drive, Apt. 12, and Landon Holloway, Ainsworth.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 17 in a driveway in the 800 block of South Victory Road damaged a parked vehicle owned by Matthew Werner, 816 S. Victory Road.
Police calls
On Wednesday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:08 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:50 a.m., East Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:51 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:02 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, no transport. 5:36 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, gas leak. 7:07 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:41 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:52 p.m., Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:43 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.