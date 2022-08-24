POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Frank Perez, 45, 1705 W. Benjamin Ave., Madison County warrant. Daniel Roberson, 34, homeless, trespassing, Hall County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:45 a.m., Kansas Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:55 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:41 p.m., North 37th Street, fire. 2:33 p.m., College View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:51 a.m., Galeta Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.