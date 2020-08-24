POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Ryan Sorenson, 35, 1303 W. Park Ave., warrant.
Sunday: David Sehi, 38, Pierce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Miguel Hernandez, 19, 609 S. First St., possession of drug paraphernalia, refusing chemical test.
Accidents
A hit and run collision July 18 on Hillview Drive damaged a vehicle driven by Cody Jensen, 1607 Hillview Drive and caused an estimated $400 in damage to a fence owned by Gary Shald, 2001 Clark St.
A collision July 18 on 1400 block West Bluff Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Sherryl Lister, 1500 W. Bluff Ave.
A collision July 18 on South 13th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Cody Loughrey, Wisner, and a vehicle owned by Eric Sanders, Hoskins.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 78 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 2:49 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:41 p.m., Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:07 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:55 p.m., 553rd Street, fire call, brush fire.
Sunday: 4:31 a.m., 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:07 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:25 a.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:34 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:04 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:41 p.m., Rvierside Boulevard, false alarm.
Monday: 4:40 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.