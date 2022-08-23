POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Cassie Prather, 39, 213 N. 10th St., Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 25 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 11:56 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:40 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4 p.m., Iron Horse Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:20 p.m., North 10th Street and Ann Avenue, smoke in area. 4:46 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:40 p.m., North 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:47 p.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:49 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:11 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:46 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:56 a.m., South 14th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.