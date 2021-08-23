POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Aug. 11: Stefanie Applequist, 38, 1314 W. Phillip Ave., criminal mischief ($0-$500).
Aug. 12: Teah Follette, 24, 1408 W. Park Ave., leaving the scene of a property damage accident, no proof of insurance.
Tuesday: Seth Wantoch, 29, homeless, two Madison County warrants, criminal mischief ($0-$500), obstructing a peace officer, open alcohol container.
Wednesday: Wesley Arceneaux, 38, 404 S. Second St., third-degree assault.