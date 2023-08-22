POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Monday, police responded to 47 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:04 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:31 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:44 a.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:40 p.m., West Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:06 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:18 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:13 p.m., Highway 57, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:29 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:46 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.