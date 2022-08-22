POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Lucas Cereceda, 19, 1400 Pierce St., third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 93 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:31 a.m., Blue Stem Circle, rescue call, no transport. 10:01 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:17 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:11 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:07 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:11 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:32 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:05 p.m., South 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:14 a.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.\!q 12:39 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:09 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:37 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:08 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:02 p.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:24 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:39 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.