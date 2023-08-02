POLICE DIVISION
Arrests/Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
July 22: Rosalino Diaz, 65, 100 W. Park Ave., DUI, no operator’s license.
July 23: Nicholas Johnson, 45, 7:10 N. Hill St., DUI and violation of traffic control device.
July 30: Collin Heller, 2203 W. Madison Ave., DUI — +1.5
Police calls
On Tuesday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:17 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:38 a.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:31 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:50 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:26 p.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, no transport; 7:03 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:16 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, false alarm; Wednesday: 1:39 a.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:20 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transports; 6:40 a.m., North Ninth Street, tree fire.