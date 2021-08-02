POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Melody Thorton, 53, Alabama, driving under influence — second offense, open container.
Saturday: Jennifer Beasley, 40, Hadar, criminal mischief, driving under influence.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 99 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:51 a.m., South Third Street, fire call. 8:01 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:35 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:52 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:36 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.