POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Aug. 10: Nicholas Asmussen, 34, Pilger, possession of marijuana.
Thursday: Curtis Dubray, 44, 1311 Impala Drive, Unit F, Madison County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, obstructing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:14 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:45 a.m., East Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:03 a.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:33 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:08 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:52 p.m., 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:17 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:02 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:56 p.m., Kansas Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 2:54 a.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:44 a.m., Lincoln Avenue, fire. 6 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.