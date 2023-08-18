POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Thursday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:52 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:58 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:37 p.m., 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, spill. 4:23 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:42 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:24 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:06 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 2:45 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, assist other agency.