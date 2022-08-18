POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Joshua Lyons, 29, homeless, trespassing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:45 a.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:57 a.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:12 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:10 p.m., Highway 81 and 832nd Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:46 p.m., 11th Street and Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:48 p.m., Minnelusa Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:45 p.m., East Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:31 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:55 p.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.