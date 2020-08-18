POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Joshua Hensely, 30, 105 S. First St., warrant, protection order violation. Robby Robinson, 35, 109 Goldstrike Drive, No. 6, Madison County warrant (driving under suspension), Stanton County warrant (driving under suspension), driving under suspension. Jeremiah Rotherman, 20, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 3, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 7:17 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:40 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:33 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:11 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:13 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:28 p.m., East Omaha Avenue, fire call, car fire. 3:00 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:13 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:28 p.m., First Street, rescue call, injury, transported to Faith Regional. 8:52 p.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 5:26 a.m., Emerald Drive, rescue call, no transport.