POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Dominique Owens, 25, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief.
Tuesday: Shawnessy Sulley, 44, homeless, two Madison County warrants, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 2:42 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:22 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:54 p.m., East Park Avenue, house fire. 10:03 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:35 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:40 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 1:53 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:19 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:43 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:02 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.