POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Monday: Dominique Owens, 25, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief.

Tuesday: Shawnessy Sulley, 44, homeless, two Madison County warrants, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 35 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Monday: 2:42 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:22 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:54 p.m., East Park Avenue, house fire. 10:03 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:35 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.

Tuesday: 12:40 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 1:53 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:19 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:43 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:02 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.

