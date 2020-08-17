POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday, Isaac Lambrecht, 19, Pierce, possession of marijuana, less than 1 ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, Benjamin Mesteth, 27, 1112 S Second St., driving during revocation
Saturday, Sean Board, homeless, theft $0 to $500.
Saturday, Jayden Novacek, 22, Monroe, driving under the influence, no insurance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 116 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday, 6:28 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 2:23 a.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:52 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:14 p.m., East Highway 24, fire call, check burn permit; 2:58 p.m., Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:31 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:54 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 7:46 p.m., S. 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:13 p.m., fire call.