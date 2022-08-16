POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Jaime Sanchez-Alejo, 62, 903 S. 14th St., Platte County warrant. Arlynn Knudsen, 32, 1407 Lakewood Drive, Unit E5, third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:36 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:42 a.m., North Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:56 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:27 p.m., 562nd Avenue and Highway 275, rescue intercept, transported to Faith Regional. 4:38 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:19 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 4:52 a.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:29 a.m., North 33rd Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.