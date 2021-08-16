POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Evin Allbright, 22, Snyder, Texas, driving under the influence.
Thursday: Luke Sukup, 26, 100 Gold Strike Drive, No. 6, driving under suspension. Deloris Murray, 34, 922 Syracuse Ave., No. 2, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:33 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:03 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:17 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.