POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Joshua Lyons, 28, second-degree criminal trespassing. Eric Benavides, 26, Madison, Madison County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday: Judid Garcia, 29, 107 Gold Strike Drive, No. 6, driving under the influence, speeding.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 115 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:17 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:39 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:57 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, electrical circuit response. 11:15 a.m., West Berry Hill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:37 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:39 p.m., First Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:18 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:54 p.m., 11th Street and Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:12 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.\!q
Sunday: 9:40 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:20 a.m., Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:02 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:05 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:46 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:55 p.m., Goldenberry Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.