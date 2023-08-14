POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Reynaldo Capetillo, 46, 301 N. First St., third-degree domestic assault.
Saturday: Austin Hobbs-Pataki, 26, homeless, driving under the influence.
Sunday: Owen Schmidt, 33, 310 N. Ninth St., driving under suspension, ATV on city street.
Police calls
From Friday through Sunday, police responded to 92 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:56 a.m., Mach I Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:50 p.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:57 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:04 p.m., 10th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:19 p.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:32 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 9:29 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:07 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:13 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:18 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.