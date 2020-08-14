POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
County Warrant. Debbie Brandt, 48, 1210 Elm Ave., possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 10:41 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:28 p.m., Highway 275, rescue call, injury, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 6:17 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:28 a.m., Taylor Avenue, fire assist, false alarm.