POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, Rachel Lambley, 22, 501 E Klug Ave., Madison County Warrant (possess of marijuana, less than 1 ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Sonia Centeno, 29 1306 W. Park Ave., driving under suspension
Wednesday, Isaac Hysell, 18, 208 Skyline Drive, driving under suspension.
Wednesday, Travis Kubes, 40, 818 S. 12th St., driving under suspension.
Between 6 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 39 calls for service.
Accidents
A collision July 14 on East Phillip Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Megan Koester, 3207 S. 12th St., No. 78, and Saul Pena Marino, Wisner, and caused an estimated $50 in damage to a post owned by the City of Norfolk, 1209 S. Ninth St.
Police calls
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., Parkhill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 3:08 p.m., Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:26 p.m., Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 5:49 a.m., Spruce Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.