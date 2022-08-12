POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Bryan Corley, 46, 211 S. First St., Apt. 1, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:04 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:15 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:28 p.m., Third and Oak streets, Stanton, mutual aid rescue call, no transport. 12:49 p.m., North 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:22 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12 a.m., Belmont Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.