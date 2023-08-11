POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Jennifer Mundahl, 38, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass. Seth Brooks, 32, 1223 W. Omaha Ave., driving under suspension.
Friday: Kenzie Radenz, 21, 2805 E. South Airport Road, driving under the influence.
Police calls
On Thursday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:54 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:10 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:22 p.m., South 24th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:14 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:04 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:55 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:36 a.m., North 49th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:49 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:44 a.m., Maple Avenue and 18th Street, fire.