POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Elena Flores, 25, 306 Blaine St., theft. Jose Rodriguez, 25, 213 Jefferson Ave., Madison County warrant for first-degree sexual assault. Lisa Lewis, 45, 1201 S. 13th St., No. 225, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense, third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 47 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:47 a.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:56 a.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:34 a.m., Raasch Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:21 p.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:27 p.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:54 p.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:09 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:43 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:04 p.m., Galeta Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:29 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:38 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 4:33 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:10 a.m., North 19th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.