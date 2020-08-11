POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision July 13 on Victory Road damaged vehicles driven by Alicia Thorson, 84352 650th Ave., and Brice Pick, 1204 Blue Stem Circle.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 9:04 a.m., 13th Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:09 p.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, no transport. 5:41 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:19 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:10 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.