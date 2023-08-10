POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Wednesday: Michael Fox, 38, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., probation violation.

Police calls

On Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Wednesday: 6:17 p.m., Highway 81 and 835th Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Thursday: 2:14 a.m., College View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:39 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.

