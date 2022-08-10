POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Destiny Tumbs, 26, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, Madison County warrant for driving under the influence.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:15 a.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:38 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:03 p.m., South 15th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:08 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:47 p.m., Mach I Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:44 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 3:42 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:41 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.