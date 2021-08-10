POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Quintin Cowling, 21, homeless, driving under suspension.
Monday: Misty Hawley, 38, homeless, probation detainer.
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident July 24 in the 900 block of South Second Street damaged a parked vehicle owned by Doni Neuhaus (not present), Hot Springs, South Dakota.
A collision July 29 on Queen City Boulevard damaged a mailbox after impact from a vehicle owned by Donald Wegener, 416 N. 34th St.
A collision Aug. 2 on Highway 35 damaged vehicles driven by Charlotte Trangia, Osmond, and Mason Timmerman, 904 Lovely Lane.
A collision Aug. 4 on Isabelle Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Stacey Sommerfeld, 208 Trailridge Road, and a bicycle owned by Zachary Urquidez, Norfolk.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:18 a.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:21 a.m., Raasch Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:10 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:37 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:58 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:14 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:58 p.m., Galeta Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:28 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, no transport. 8:54 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:26 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:30 a.m., South First Street, assist other agency. 1:46 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.