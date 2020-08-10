POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Levi McGraw, 30, 408 E. Braasch Ave., Stanton County Warrant.
Saturday: Laura Buckingham, 31, Scribner, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday: Anayeli Sotelo-Aviles, 27, 304 N. 12th St., No. 2, disturbing the peace. Char Htoo, 22, 106 Goldstrike Drive, No. 9, Madison County Warrant (Failure to appear, criminal mischief).
Accidents
A collision July 7 on 13th Street damage vehicles driven by Sandra Baker, 1305 Amberwood Drive, No 12, and Karla Mendez, 1005 Michigan Ave.
A collision July 9 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Cary Colvey, 907 Koenigstein Ave., and caused an estimated $1,100 in damages to a building owned by Shopper’s Express, 810 W. Norfolk Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 95 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 11:38 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:43 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:14 p.m., South Highway 81, fire call. 8:47 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:02 p.m., Old Highway Eight rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:52 p.m., South 13th Street, fire call.
Sunday: 9:41 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:07 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:17 p.m., Imperial Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:00 p.m., North 33rd Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:13 a.m., Grove Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:04 a.m., South Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:32 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.