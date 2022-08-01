POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
July 20: Adonis Cuevas, 24, 1403 Elm Ave., driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 21: Yadiel Rodrigues-Rios, 31, Madison, driving under suspension.
Friday: Lawrence McDermott, 31, 808 S. 12th St., driving under suspension, no insurance, expired registration.
Sunday: Carter King, 19, 1702 E. Berry Hill Drive, minor in possession of alcohol. Thomas King, 44, 1210 Elm Ave., third-degree assault, terroristic threats, California warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 87 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:51 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:59 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:36 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:08 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:13 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:27 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:57 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:24 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 3:40 a.m., John A. Doherty Drive and Northeast Industrial Highway, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:31 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:21 a.m., South 12th Street, carbon monoxide check. 1:13 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:12 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:57 p.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 5:41 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.