POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Cody Bronzynski, 26, 1204 Norfolk Ave., #301, Cedar County warrant for disturbing the peace. Thomas Ingram, 42, 1210 Elm Ave., Madera, CA warrant for absconding and kidnapping.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:22 a.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:40 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue and Highway 275, rescue call, no transport. 12:39 p.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:01 p.m., West Michigan Avenue, fire assist, carbon monoxide detector. 3:20 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:19 p.m., Second Street and Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:35 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:04 p.m., Fifth Street and Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:20 a.m., Northwestern Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.