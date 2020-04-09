POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: John Dieter, 29, homeless, burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer.
Thursday: Josie Auld, 34, 4126 Baldwin Ave., No. 2, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug. Kathrine Partee, 24, 203 N. Second St., possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:35 a.m., Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:45 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:16 a.m., Indiana Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:53 p.m., Monroe Avenue, fire call, brush fire, rescue assist. 3:27 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, accident, no transport. 8:22, Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 1:02 a.m., Sherwood Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.