Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&