POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Chad Raff, 35, Pierce, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500).
Thursday: Wayne Kelsey, 36, Winnebago, parole violation. Dylan Aufdengaten, 36, 105 N. Ninth St., probation violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:36 a.m., West Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:31 a.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:41 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:35 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:19 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:20 p.m., Janet Lane, rescue call, no transport. 7:43 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 3:02 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:39 a.m., Ta-Ha-Zouka Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.