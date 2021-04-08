POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jason Bolz, 43, Osmond, second-degree criminal trespassing. Sara Sohl, 38, 207 S. Pine St., Madison County warrant for failure to appear, burning violation. Joe Kleve, 60, 309 N. Ninth St., Madison County warrant for disturbing the peace. Esaul Castillo, 41, 1402 Country Club Road, #57, parole warrant. Blake Kitto, 26, 1102 S. Ninth St., #4, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:21 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:43 a.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:01 a.m., Washington Avenue, fire assist, power line down. 9:55 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:57 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 12:40 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:30 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:10 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:47 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 12:28 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:22 a.m., Lincoln Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.