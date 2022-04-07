POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Christopher Busskohl, 39, 404 S. Second St., Madison County civil warrant. Kailey Lincoln, 18, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Kelsey Tabbert, 20, Elkhorn, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Mikayle Cemper, 18, O’Neill, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 50 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:34 a.m., Woodhurst Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:39 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12 p.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:02 p.m., Kelland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:48 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:42 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 3:04 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:18 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:23 a.m., Campbell Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.