POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:17 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:47 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:35 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional. 7:06 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 1:23 a.m., Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.