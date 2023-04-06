POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

April 5: Blake Kitto, 28, 1009 S. Fourth St., driving under suspension;

April 6: Kaden Bear, 20, 1006 W. Norfolk Ave., minor in consumption.

Police calls

Between midnight to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to 27 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Wednesday: 11:27 a.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 11:41 a.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:42 p.m., Highway 20 and Highway 14, hazmat; 4:44 p.m., 37th Street, rescue call, fire assist; 7:12 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:26 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tags