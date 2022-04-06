POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Mon’trell Debose, 18, 211 N. 10th St., Madison County warrant, Lancaster County warrant. Natasha Vanness-Hauf, 25, 1222 Verges Ave, Unit F1, Holt County warrant. David M. Davis, 43, homeless, second-degree criminal trespassing, obstructing a police officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Amber R. Bruguier, 36, 510 S. First St., Apt. 4, criminal mischief ($0-$500). Amanda B. Saunders, 33, 510 S. First St., Apt. 3, criminal mischief ($0-$500). Travis Stanley, 22, Clarkson, criminal mischief ($0-$500).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:09 a.m., 1701 Riverside Blvd., rescue call, no transport. 9:12 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:36 p.m., 25th Street and Highway 275, fire. 4:32 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:52 p.m., Lakewalk Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:12 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:14 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, no transport. 12:28 a.m., 12th Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:12 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:09 a.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport.