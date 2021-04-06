POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 12:20 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:42 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:06 p.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:33 p.m., Pierce Street, fire call, power pole on fire. 8:17 p.m., South Pine Street, fire call, illegal burning. 8:58 p.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:48 p.m., 837th Avenue and Highway 81, fire call, car fire. 11:24 p.m., South Second Street, fire assist, odor investigation.