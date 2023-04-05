POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Sergio A. Ozuna Jr., 32, 418 Broadmoor Drive, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:07 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:17 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, no transport; 8:33 a.m., 13th Street, no transport; 9:12 a.m., South Seventh Street, no transport; 10:08 a.m., 18th Street, fire call, assisted firefighters; 2:16 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, no transport; 8:33 p.m., 49th Street, no transport.
Wednesday: 1:36 a.m., Elm Avenue, transported to Faith Regional; 3:35 a.m., 18th Street, transported to Faith Regional; 5:09 a.m., no pick up.