POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 48 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:21 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:37 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:53 p.m., Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:29 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:07 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:16 a.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:59 a.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.