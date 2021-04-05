POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Daniela Pineda, 20, 310 S. 10th St., driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Mark Lovett, 43, 916 Syracuse Ave., #8, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday: Andrez Espitia, 21, Madison, second-degree criminal trespassing, careless driving, no motorcycle helmet. Austin Freeman, 23, Pierce, driving under the influence, open container of alcohol. Le-James Wilson, 1317 Impala Drive, #A, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 85 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:37 a.m., East Prospect Avenue, fire assist, illegal burning. 9:35 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:46 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:13 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:20 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:43 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 2:25 a.m., Meadow Ridge, rescue call, no transport. 12:41 p.m., Market Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:04 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:57 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:53 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, structure fire. 8:04 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:09 p.m., Adams Avenue, structure fire.
Monday: 12:24 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.