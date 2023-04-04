POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:19 p.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport. 1:42 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:22 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:48 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:28 p.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:26 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:51 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 3:59 a.m., Channel Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:03 a.m., 14th Street, rescue call, no transport.